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As Washington Announces Packing Tariff Relief, Stock Up on This Box Stock

Cascades could benefit from less trade pressure while its own operating improvements build a stronger business.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Selected Canadian products gain tariff relief starting October 30.
  • The announcement doesn't exempt every Cascades shipment.
  • Better profits and lower debt would make the relief more valuable.

The box rarely gets much attention when a parcel arrives. You open it, take out the purchase, and put the packaging aside. Unless you’re my kids, of course, who will have extensive plans to turn that box into yet another bed for their dolls.

For the company making that box, a change in border costs can have a much bigger effect than the finished product suggests. Washington announced that selected Canadian goods, including some packaging and paper products, will no longer face an additional 50% tariff from October 30. The change offers relief to covered shipments, while other products remain subject to their own rules.

That makes this an interesting time to look at packaging businesses. A lower charge can ease pressure on customers and improve the conditions for trade. The strongest opportunity is a company already improving its own operations, so the investment has something going for it beyond the next tariff announcement.

scanning a package shipping label for ecommerce delivery

Source: Getty Images

Helping demand

The U.S. importer pays the tariff, but the effect can travel through the supply relationship. Customers may buy less, ask for lower prices, or look for another supplier. Removing a charge can make an existing supplier easier to keep using.

Cascades (TSX: CAS) makes packaging and tissue products, with recycling and paper operations supporting the business. Its products reach customers who need containers and everyday supplies through different economic conditions. The company also has operations in the United States, adding another region to its trade exposure.

Already improving

Cascades reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.24 a share, up from $0.19 a year earlier. The company also generated $140 million in adjusted operating cash profit. That measure comes before financing costs, taxes, and other expenses.

Those results give the recovery a foundation beyond government news. The company was already benefiting from better volumes, prices, and cost work. Any trade relief arrives alongside efforts to make the business more profitable on its own.

At a recent share price of $17.08, the stock costs about 18 times an annual profit of $0.96, which is four quarters at the latest adjusted pace. That’s a simple illustration, since packaging results vary through the year. It leaves the shares needing continued improvement to look especially attractive.

Dig into debt

Cascades had $1.9 billion of net debt at June 30, so that’s one area to watch, making cash generation especially useful. Money used to reduce borrowing can lower financial pressure and give the company more freedom to invest when a worthwhile opportunity appears.

Debt repayment can reward shareholders quietly. Less interest expense leaves more of the operating profit available for other uses. It can also make a tough quarter easier to absorb. For Cascades, I would put that improvement ahead of a quick increase in the payout. A stronger balance sheet can make the whole investment easier to own through the next slowdown.

I see a recovery investment here, with a more appealing outlook if healthier packaging profits continue. I’d keep an initial position small. A sluggish economy can weaken demand for boxes, while higher fibre, energy, and transport costs can take back part of the improvement.

For readers buying Canadian stocks, this offers a familiar business with a less familiar set of earnings drivers. It’s a different opportunity from a dependable dividend income holding, so the position should reflect that role.

Bottom line

Cascades is worth considering for patient investors willing to own a business through a recovery. Tariff relief could make the job easier, but improving profits and falling debt would make the shares more convincing. Those are changes that can keep rewarding shareholders after this week’s trade headline has been replaced by another one.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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