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Dollar-Cost Averaging: A Calm Way to Invest When Markets Feel Scary

Understand Dollar-Cost Averaging and how it can help you navigate market volatility and accumulate investments over time.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Harness Dollar-Cost Averaging for Volatile Markets: Utilize dollar-cost averaging in fluctuating markets to spread investment risk over multiple intervals, as demonstrated with Enbridge, providing stable returns despite market unpredictability.
  • Investment Efficiency Through Strategic Planning: By investing consistently, investors mitigate high price risk, as shown in a scenario investing $500 monthly in Enbridge, leading to increased returns and dividends over a 24-month period.

Averages convert market cycles into a normalized straight line. In investing, many use dollar-cost averaging as a risk management strategy when markets feel scary. In this strategy, you choose a stock you want to invest in long term and invest equal amounts at regular intervals (weekly, monthly, quarterly), regardless of market performance. It is an accumulation strategy where share price is irrelevant. As you buy in intervals, the dollar cost per share averages out.

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights

Source: Getty Images

When does dollar-cost averaging make sense?

The dollar-cost averaging strategy has its pros and cons. In a bull market, it might lower your returns but grow your returns in a bear or a volatile market. Let’s understand this with energy stocks, which have been volatile amidst the global energy crisis.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a perfect stock for dollar-cost averaging. The energy market has been volatile for some time, but energy infrastructure stocks like Enbridge, with their low-risk business model, have reduced the volatility.

Looking at the last five-year stock price momentum, every surge followed a dip. The stock has largely been range-bound, hovering between $45 and $55 until in the second half of 2024 when the company acquired three U.S. gas utilities and expanded its asset base. A V-shaped recovery in 2023 and 2024 makes a perfect case for dollar-cost averaging.

2025 added new risk of tariffs, but also opportunities for energy exports as the US-Iran war and US-Canada trade war encourage countries to diversify energy supply. It increased Enbridge’s share price range to $60 and $75. Enbridge stock has dipped 16% since July 2026, negating its first-half rally. This time, the dip comes from yet another acquisition, of Tallgrass Energy’s crude oil business.

Despite the peaks and troughs, Enbridge has met its guidance and grown dividends by 3% annually. Dividend growth is expected to remain slow till 2030 as it accelerates capital spending. However, dividend growth could pick up as new projects are commissioned and contribute to its cash flow.

How does dollar-cost averaging work for Enbridge?

Using dollar-cost averaging in a volatile market can help you accelerate your returns. Suppose you invested $500 per month in Enbridge in 2023 and 2024, when the market was scary for energy stocks. I took the highest share price for every month in the table below.

In 24 months, you invest $12,000 and buy 227 Enbridge shares. Your average cost per share is $52.86, before brokerage and other charges.

2023Enbridge Stock priceEnbridge shares purchased at $500/month2024Enbridge Stock priceEnbridge shares purchased at $500/month
Jan-23$56.339Jan-24$50.0310
Feb-23$54.849Feb-24$48.2410
Mar-23$53.509Mar-24$49.1010
Apr-23$54.059Apr-24$49.6710
May-23$54.059May-24$52.349
Jun-23$51.3010Jun-24$49.9310
Jul-23$49.9410Jul-24$51.8310
Aug-23$49.4710Aug-24$54.499
Sep-23$48.5710Sep-24$56.099
Oct-23$45.2411Oct-24$58.288
Nov-23$47.4010Nov-24$61.098
Dec-23$48.2510Dec-24$61.998
116111
Total$12,000.00227
Average Cost per Share$52.86

Today, your $12,000 is worth $15,356 and is earning $880.76 in annual dividends at $3.88 per share.

Investors use dollar-cost averaging to earn efficient returns, as it is impossible to time the market. Assuming your luck goes both ways and you invest $12,000 as a lump sum at the lowest and highest price, the delta shows how average cost mitigates the risk of buying at a high price and the missed opportunity of capturing the low price.

ParticularsEnbridge Stock PriceEnbridge Shares Purchased for $12,000Dividend @ $3.88Delta From AverageInvestment Value @67.65Delta From Average
Lowest stock price$45.24265$1,028.20-$279.36$17,927.25########
Highest stock price$61.99193$748.84$131.92$13,056.45$2,300.10
2-year average$52.86227$880.76$15,356.55

Is now a good time to buy Enbridge?

Enbridge has dipped closer to its 52-week low. Now is a good time to invest a lump sum. You could consider Canadian Natural Resources for dollar-cost averaging, as oil prices might keep the stock volatile.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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