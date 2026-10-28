Earning Side Income in Canada? Here’s What the CRA Expects

Earning side income in Canada? Learn what the CRA expects, from reporting rules and CPP to GST/HST limits and deadlines, plus one Canadian stock to watch.

Plan for the April 30 payment and the June 15 filing. Set aside tax as you earn, then consider a TFSA for what is left.

CPP applies to net earnings above $ 3,500, and GST/HST registration starts at revenue above $ 30,000.

Report every dollar of side income, as digital platforms already send details to the CRA.

Most side hustles start small. For instance, you list a few handmade candles online one weekend, just to see if they sell. A month later, you receive consistent orders, and the extra cash feels like a nice bonus.

What many Canadians miss is that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is watching your bank account too. Online platforms now report seller details to the agency, so your little shop is not as private as it may seem.

An H&R Block survey found nearly 20% of Canadians earned side income in 2025. However, the rules are simple once you know them, even though penalties for missing them are not.

Source: Getty Images

Do you have to report side hustle income to the CRA?

Canadian residents must report worldwide income from every source, according to the CRA.

Most side hustles count as self-employment, and you get taxed on net earnings. So, you can claim eligible costs like advertising, platform fees, and software subscriptions.

You report that income on lines 13499 and 13500 and file Form T2125. Rental income goes on lines 12599 and 12600 with Form T776.

Reporting rules for digital platforms took effect on January 1, 2024. Platforms now send the CRA each seller’s name, address, tax identification number, and payment details.

CPP and GST/HST rules for side hustlers

Two thresholds catch people off guard. The first is the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

If you work for yourself outside Quebec and your net earnings top $3,500 a year, you must contribute to the CPP. Employees generally split the bill with an employer, but the contribution doubles for self-employed residents.

For 2026, that works out to 11.9% on earnings above $3,500, up to a maximum of $8,460.90. Here is a quick example. Say $10,000 of net self-employment income is your only pensionable pay; the CPP bill is about $773.50. ($10,000–$3,500)*11.9%

The second is GST/HST. You must register once taxable revenue passes $30,000 in a single quarter or over four straight quarters, measured before expenses, and ride-sharing drivers must register no matter what they earn.

Tax deadlines and penalties for the self-employed

Self-employed Canadians get extra time to file, but not to pay. For your 2026 income, you need to pay around April 30 and file by June 15, 2027.

Filing late with a balance owing brings a 5% penalty plus 1% for each full month, up to 12 months. Interest on overdue tax is 7% from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026, and compounds daily.

You may also owe installments if your net tax owing tops $3,000 in the current year and in either of the two years before. NerdWallet Canada quotes experts suggesting you set aside 25% to 30% of earnings for tax, which is a guideline and not a rule.

What Shopify says about the side hustle boom

Once the tax money is parked, what is left can work for you. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has a $7,000 limit for 2026, and growth inside it is sheltered from tax.

Some investors also look at the businesses behind the boom. Shopify (TSX: SHOP) powers millions of merchants in more than 175 countries.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 10, 2026, Head of Growth Archie Abrams described the mindset. “We believe that the next large Shopify merchant is just getting started today,” he said. He added that over 40% of businesses on Shopify are started by founders on their second, third, or fourth try.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2026, revenue rose 34% to US$3.6 billion. Merchants processed US$115.6 billion in gross merchandise volume, up 32%, and free cash flow hit US$654 million.

The growth story for the Canadian tech stock is far from over, given that analysts forecast revenue to increase from US$11.6 billion in 2025 to US$35 billion in 2030. Over this period, free cash flow is projected to expand from US$2 billion to US$7.3 billion.