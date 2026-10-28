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Got $8,000 in Your FHSA? You May Still Have $8,000 in Unused Room

An FHSA can make saving for a first home easier, even when you can’t afford the full contribution immediately.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • FHSA room starts accumulating after the first account is opened.
  • You can carry forward up to $8,000 of unused participation room.
  • Invest the down payment according to when you expect to buy.

Saving for a first home can feel like chasing a moving target. Rent takes a share of every paycheque, normal life takes another, and the down payment is supposed to grow out of whatever remains. An account that helps with both saving and tax can make the job feel a little more achievable.

The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) generally lets eligible buyers deduct contributions and withdraw the money tax-free for a qualifying home purchase. That combines a useful tax break while saving with a useful tax treatment when the money is needed.

You start with $8,000 of participation room in the year you open the first account. You can carry forward up to $8,000 of unused room. That gives people who start with smaller deposits a chance to catch up later, when their budget has more breathing room.

Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

Small, but mighty

Suppose you open your first FHSA in 2026 and contribute $3,000. The unused $5,000 can carry forward, giving you $13,000 of room in 2027 before any other adjustments. You didn’t need the full $8,000 available on opening day to make a strong start.

The room only begins after the account is opened. Waiting several years doesn’t create a stack of unused annual limits from before you had a FHSA. The lifetime contribution and transfer limit, however, is generally $40,000, and opening the account also starts its time limit, so the decision should fit a realistic home-buying plan.

Contributions can generally be deducted in the contribution year or a later year. With an assumed 30% marginal tax rate, a deductible $3,000 contribution could reduce tax by about $900. Putting that savings towards the next deposit can help the home fund grow without requiring the same amount from ordinary spending money.

The carry-forward cap prevents the room from growing endlessly. Someone who opens an account and contributes nothing for several years doesn’t accumulate a fresh $8,000 for every missed year. The maximum unused amount carried into a year remains $8,000. Opening early can create flexibility, but regular affordable contributions are what turn that room into an actual down payment.

Match the moves

The account can hold different investments. If you’re hoping to buy within a couple of years, savings products or appropriately timed guaranteed investment certificates can protect the money you’ll need. A down payment shouldn’t depend on a stock recovering just before the closing date.

For a longer, flexible timeline, a diversified investment mix may be suitable for part of the account. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) illustrates the choice available to an investor comfortable with shares. Owning the bank is different from keeping a deposit with it, since the share price can rise or fall.

Scotiabank reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.28 a share. Its Canadian banking and wealth businesses are important parts of the effort to improve returns, alongside its international operations. That gives a long-term shareholder several potential sources of growth.

Income helps when time allows

The quarterly dividend of $1.14 annualizes to $4.56. At a recent share price of $130.73, that yields about 3.5%. The payment uses half the latest quarterly adjusted profit, leaving earnings for the bank’s other needs. Here’s what that could look like with an $8,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$130.7361$4.56$278.16Quarterly$7,974.53

I like that income as part of a long-term dividend strategy. It can contribute to a growing account while the business works to improve. Rising loan losses or weaker economic activity could still hurt the shares, which is why I wouldn’t use BNS for a down payment needed soon.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) may also fit alongside the FHSA for additional savings, depending on your room and plans. The accounts have different contribution and withdrawal rules, so keep separate records for each.

Bottom line

You don’t have to fill an FHSA immediately for it to be worthwhile. An affordable first contribution, a useful deduction, and room carried forward can get the plan moving. Choose investments that give the house fund enough stability for your timeline, and let the account’s tax advantages do some of the work of helping you reach the front door.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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