Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Are Back: This TSX Stock Could Benefit If Tariffs Ease

Canada and the U.S. are talking again, but a trade deal still looks uncertain. As of writing, progress has been limited, tempering the optimism around possible relief on steel and auto tariffs. For automotive suppliers, easier trade could reduce costs and help customers plan production. That said, I’d still prefer a company already improving, giving shareholders a reason to invest even if an agreement takes longer.

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A smoother border helps planning

Tariff relief can reduce an importer’s costs, but the benefit doesn’t automatically become profit for every supplier. Customers may expect lower prices. Contracts may share costs differently. Some charges may already have been recovered through commercial arrangements.

The wider benefit can be confidence. A carmaker is more willing to plan production when it has a clearer view of costs and market access. Suppliers then have a better chance of turning scheduled work into actual sales.

That’s why I’d own the supplier for its ability to make money from vehicles, with trade relief providing an extra opportunity. A signed agreement still wouldn’t guarantee that customers buy more cars or every production programme earns a good return.

MG

Magna International (TSX: MG) supplies components and systems to automakers, alongside vehicle assembly services. Its customer relationships and manufacturing footprint connect it to a broad part of the industry. That offers a different exposure from choosing one car brand.

The company’s second-quarter net income rose to US$469 million from US$379 million. That’s an increase of nearly 24%. Meanwhile, adjusted profit also improved, so the earnings progress wasn’t solely an artefact of comparing the reported totals.

First-half adjusted diluted earnings were US$3.24 per share, up from US$2.22. The improvement gives the investment a business-level foundation. Shareholders have evidence of better earnings while waiting to see how trade discussions develop.

The result also shows why higher sales alone aren’t enough. Automotive suppliers need to control labour, materials, and launch costs while delivering on demanding customer schedules. Better profits come from keeping more of what the company earns from those relationships.

Considerations

I’d consider a small position for a patient investor comfortable with the automotive cycle. I wouldn’t buy a large holding on the assumption that a deal will arrive next week. Negotiations can stall, and weak vehicle demand can offset some benefits of tariff relief.

Price discipline is especially useful in a recovery. If a stock rises 20% while its expected profits stay the same, a new buyer is paying 20% more for the same earnings. A good headline can improve the outlook and make the entry price less attractive simultaneously.

Magna also needs investment for new vehicle programmes and changing technology. Money retained for those commitments can’t all become shareholder payments. That makes its place in a dividend portfolio different from an essential-service business with more predictable customer spending.

Bottom line

Magna offers a credible way to participate if North American trade becomes easier. Its improving earnings give me more confidence than negotiation headlines alone. I’d build exposure gradually within a Canadian stock portfolio, keeping enough flexibility for delays and an uneven vehicle market. A deal could make a better business easier to run, which is a sounder reason to buy than needing politicians to deliver the whole return.