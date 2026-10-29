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Could Delaying OAS Make Sense? The Trade-Offs Explained 

Understand the Old Age Security pension, its eligibility rules, and the financial implications for Canadians aged 65 and older.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
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Key Points
  • Understanding OAS Timing and Financial Strategy: Eligible Canadians must weigh the pros and cons of taking Old Age Security (OAS) at age 65 versus delaying until 70, considering factors like income level and residency to optimize benefits.
  • Strategic Retirement and Investment Planning: Use Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) effectively to enhance retirement benefits while mitigating OAS clawback. Consider stable dividend growth stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Royal Bank of Canada for TFSA passive income.

Old Age Security (OAS) is a government pension that every Canadian who has lived in the country for over 40 years after turning 18 is eligible for. Unlike the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) where you contribute, OAS is purely funded by the government and begins at age 65. But the payout has its conditions and eligibility.

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What happens when you delay OAS?

For 2026, you can get a $762.50 maximum monthly payment provided your 2025 taxable income is at or below $93,454 and you have lived in Canada for 40 years after turning 18. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) gives you an option to delay OAS till 70 and offers a 0.3% hike in payments for every month of delay. In five years, you can get 36% more, which comes to $1,037.

Could delaying OAS make sense?

Time is money. You have the luxury of time when you were young. You could give your investments time in the market to grow. But after you retire, the logic reverses. Time is scarce, and money is more so. Delaying OAS till age 70 might look like leaving money on the table. But there are certain circumstances that make delaying OAS sensible. Let’s look at both sides and understand the trade-off.

Reasons not to delay OAS

If you have lived all your life in Canada and are now going to live off your retirement savings, collecting as many benefits as possible makes sense. A $762.50 monthly payout can help you save up your retirement portfolio for later or to pass it on as an inheritance to loved ones.

If you have built a sizeable Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio, taking OAS at age 65 makes sense. Because at age 71, the RRSP will end, and you have to shift the portfolio to a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF), which has mandatory withdrawals as a percentage of the portfolio.

A sizeable portfolio can increase your taxable income at 71, which could lead to OAS clawback. By taking payouts at age 65, you can at least enjoy the maximum eligible OAS payout for six years.

Reasons to delay OAS

Unlike CPP, OAS has eligibility criteria.

The first is income; if you are still working and your 2025 income is between $93,454 and $152,062, delaying OAS makes sense, as the CRA will claw it back. Your payout will be lower than the maximum amount if your income is above $93,454 and $0 if the income is $152,062 or more.

The second is 40-year residence. To qualify for OAS, you should have lived in Canada for

  • At least 10 years if you currently live in Canada
  • At least 20 years if you currently live outside of Canada

If you meet the above criteria, you can get partial OAS, which is the number of years in Canada divided by 40. If you live for 30 years, you can get 75% (30/40) OAS.

Many Canadians delay OAS to meet the residency years criteria. Because once you start collecting OAS, the additional years you live in Canada does not increase your payout.

What should eligible Canadians do?

If eligibility is not a concern for you, avoid delaying OAS for the 36% spike. The five years of payouts will make up for the 36% increase. The OAS will continue till your last breath and will automatically increase once you turn 75.

How to maximize retirement benefits

RRIF withdrawals are mandatory and added to taxable income. However, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) withdrawals are tax-free and do not disturb your OAS benefits. Consider maxing out your TFSA contributions after 60 to maximize your retirement payments. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is a safe dividend growth stock that can pump up your TFSA payouts. It has a safe dividend payout ratio of below 50% and a conservative debt profile, which reduces the risk of dividend cuts. Canadian Natural Resources even has a 26-year history of growing dividends at an average annual rate of 20%.

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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