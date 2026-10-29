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Gold is Back Above US$4,000: This Streamer Down 15% in a Month Could be a Steal

Wheaton’s falling share price offers a fresh look at a business that earns from precious metals without operating the mines.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Wheaton fell about 15% between September 25 and October 26.
  • Streaming contracts provide metal exposure through a different business model.
  • Strong cash generation supports growth, while mine and metal-price risks remain.

Gold is back above US$4,000 an ounce, but you wouldn’t know it from every gold-related share price. Some businesses have fallen sharply even while the metal remains expensive. For investors who missed the earlier rally, that’s a reason to look again with fresh eyes.

A falling price is more interesting when the business is still earning well. You can buy the same share of future operations for less money, provided those operations haven’t become less valuable. The opportunity comes from understanding the difference between a quieter market mood and a lasting business problem.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) closed recently at $171.58, down from $202.12 on September 25. That’s a decline of about 15.1% across roughly a month. Meanwhile, spot gold finished Monday back above US$4,000, keeping the metal-price backdrop attractive for companies selling into it.

nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Contract on the metal

Wheaton is a streaming company. It helps fund mining projects upfront and receives the right to buy an agreed share of future metal production under contracts. The stock then sells that metal, earning the difference between its selling price and contractual payments, after the company’s other costs.

That gives shareholders exposure to gold and silver without Wheaton running the mines itself. Its partners do the operating work. The arrangement can leave Wheaton less directly exposed to rising daily mining costs than the company digging the metal out of the ground.

A higher selling price can therefore leave more money after the contractual metal payment. That’s the appealing part of streaming when precious metals are strong. The reverse works too, however. A lower gold price can shrink the difference. You’re investing in the cash those contracts can produce over many years, with the metal price adding movement along the way.

The upfront payment is still a real investment. The mine needs to produce enough valuable metal over time to justify it. A good streaming business depends on choosing partners, projects, and contract terms carefully, long before investors see the resulting sales.

Into earnings

Wheaton reported second-quarter revenue of US$929 million and operating cash flow of US$650 million. That’s roughly $0.70 of operating cash for each revenue dollar in that quarter, showing why higher metal prices can be so useful to the business.

The cash can help fund new agreements, meet financing obligations, and support shareholder payments. It gives a successful streamer a way to grow its future metal supply while earning from contracts already in place.

That growth also needs financing discipline. Wheaton made a US$4.3 billion upfront payment for its BHP Antamina agreement in April, using cash and borrowing. Large deals can create years of future opportunity, but the price and funding must work for existing shareholders.

Assess value

At $171.58, the shares need to rise about 17.8% to return to their September 25 close. I therefore wouldn’t buy solely because the earlier price looks tempting. I like the more concrete combination of existing metal deliveries, strong cash generation, and a cheaper entry than a month ago.

A partner’s mine can still have an outage or disappointing production. Falling gold and silver prices would reduce revenue, and borrowing adds commitments. Those are reasons to make Wheaton a measured position, even for an investor who likes precious metals.

For readers buying Canadian stocks, I see it as a useful way to add a different earnings source. It can complement businesses earning from lending, retailing, or essential services. Its role is metal exposure and potential growth, with dividend income providing a smaller part of the attraction.

Bottom line

I’d consider starting or adding gradually after the pullback, keeping the position small enough to tolerate another rough month. Gold doesn’t need to set a record every week for Wheaton to earn useful cash. If its partners deliver and its new contracts earn worthwhile returns, the company can keep building value while investors wait for sentiment to improve.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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