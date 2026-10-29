Wheaton’s falling share price offers a fresh look at a business that earns from precious metals without operating the mines.

Gold is Back Above US$4,000: This Streamer Down 15% in a Month Could be a Steal

Gold is back above US$4,000 an ounce, but you wouldn’t know it from every gold-related share price. Some businesses have fallen sharply even while the metal remains expensive. For investors who missed the earlier rally, that’s a reason to look again with fresh eyes.

A falling price is more interesting when the business is still earning well. You can buy the same share of future operations for less money, provided those operations haven’t become less valuable. The opportunity comes from understanding the difference between a quieter market mood and a lasting business problem.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) closed recently at $171.58, down from $202.12 on September 25. That’s a decline of about 15.1% across roughly a month. Meanwhile, spot gold finished Monday back above US$4,000, keeping the metal-price backdrop attractive for companies selling into it.

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Contract on the metal

Wheaton is a streaming company. It helps fund mining projects upfront and receives the right to buy an agreed share of future metal production under contracts. The stock then sells that metal, earning the difference between its selling price and contractual payments, after the company’s other costs.

That gives shareholders exposure to gold and silver without Wheaton running the mines itself. Its partners do the operating work. The arrangement can leave Wheaton less directly exposed to rising daily mining costs than the company digging the metal out of the ground.

A higher selling price can therefore leave more money after the contractual metal payment. That’s the appealing part of streaming when precious metals are strong. The reverse works too, however. A lower gold price can shrink the difference. You’re investing in the cash those contracts can produce over many years, with the metal price adding movement along the way.

The upfront payment is still a real investment. The mine needs to produce enough valuable metal over time to justify it. A good streaming business depends on choosing partners, projects, and contract terms carefully, long before investors see the resulting sales.

Into earnings

Wheaton reported second-quarter revenue of US$929 million and operating cash flow of US$650 million. That’s roughly $0.70 of operating cash for each revenue dollar in that quarter, showing why higher metal prices can be so useful to the business.

The cash can help fund new agreements, meet financing obligations, and support shareholder payments. It gives a successful streamer a way to grow its future metal supply while earning from contracts already in place.

That growth also needs financing discipline. Wheaton made a US$4.3 billion upfront payment for its BHP Antamina agreement in April, using cash and borrowing. Large deals can create years of future opportunity, but the price and funding must work for existing shareholders.

Assess value

At $171.58, the shares need to rise about 17.8% to return to their September 25 close. I therefore wouldn’t buy solely because the earlier price looks tempting. I like the more concrete combination of existing metal deliveries, strong cash generation, and a cheaper entry than a month ago.

A partner’s mine can still have an outage or disappointing production. Falling gold and silver prices would reduce revenue, and borrowing adds commitments. Those are reasons to make Wheaton a measured position, even for an investor who likes precious metals.

For readers buying Canadian stocks, I see it as a useful way to add a different earnings source. It can complement businesses earning from lending, retailing, or essential services. Its role is metal exposure and potential growth, with dividend income providing a smaller part of the attraction.

Bottom line

I’d consider starting or adding gradually after the pullback, keeping the position small enough to tolerate another rough month. Gold doesn’t need to set a record every week for Wheaton to earn useful cash. If its partners deliver and its new contracts earn worthwhile returns, the company can keep building value while investors wait for sentiment to improve.