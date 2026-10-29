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What Will Your CPP Pay? How to Check Before You Retire

Planning your retirement? Discover how CPP benefits impact your retirement savings and maximize your income with informed decisions.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Evaluate Your CPP Entitlements and Retirement Decisions: Before transitioning to withdrawals, check your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) entitlements using the My Service Canada Account to effectively structure your retirement income.
  • Mitigate Investment Risks in Your Retirement Portfolio: Consider safer investments post-retirement by exiting risky stocks like Telus to avoid significant losses and replace income gaps with more stable options like CT REIT.

Are you retiring this year or next year? The thought of retirement is making you apprehensive. Till now, working income had kept household expenses manageable. While you have built a sizeable retirement pool, it is time to take the next step from contribution to withdrawal. This step should be taken carefully, as one wrong decision can make a significant portion of your retirement savings vanish. So before using your personal retirement portfolio, check the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) pay you are eligible for.

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

How to check your CPP pay before you retire

Your CPP pay depends on your contributions, the age at which you retire, and your pay scale. If you have made contributions to CPP in your lifetime, you can check your estimated CPP pay by logging on to the My Service Canada Account (MSCA) portal. On the dashboard, select “View my benefit estimates,” and you will get an estimate. This can help you determine how to structure your post-retirement portfolio that can give you sufficient passive income for daily expenses.

The MSCA portal also gives you a statement of your CPP contributions made to date under “View my contributions,” as well as the details of the current and last two years’ CPP payouts under “View my payments.”

How to structure your post-retirement portfolio

If you are considering taking the CPP payout at age 65, the average payout is $858.34, and the maximum is $1,507.65, as of June 2026. Before delaying CPP for the extra 42%, consider your health and life expectancy because CPP taken at age 70 will cross CPP taken at age 65 when you turn 81. Unless you are in a high tax bracket, sure of living past 85, or worried about outliving your retirement savings, delaying CPP may not make sense.

One reason to take CPP payout now

Every decision in the post-retirement portfolio depends on a fine balance between tax planning, disciplined withdrawals, and risk management. In this portfolio, the risk of negative returns is high, as no new investments will replace the losses. The luxury of time that you had in your pre-retirement portfolio is absent in your post-retirement portfolio.

So if you faced a loss in your investments, consider cutting your losses and moving to a safer stock with positive returns. Take the example of Telus Corporation (TSX: T). It slashed dividends by 55% this year, as heavy leverage looms on its balance sheet. This pulled down its stock price. Anyone having a significant portion of their post-retirement portfolio in Telus took a big hit. The company is unlikely to grow dividends for another five years as it stabilizes its balance sheet.

If you bought 1,000 shares of Telus at $17.50 per share back in December 2025, your investment value has slipped to $11,990. The expected annual dividend amount from 2027 has also been reduced to $750 from the expected $1,673 in 2026. Had you exited the stock immediately after the dividend cut was announced on July 31, 2026, your capital loss would be $4,110, as the share price was $13.39.

Particulars2026 (Expected)2026 (Actual)2027Cutting losses
Dividend per share$1.67$1.44$0.75 
Dividend on 1000 shares$1,673.60$1,442.70$750.00-$923.60
Investment Value $17.5$17,500.00$11,990.00-$5,510.00-$5,510.00

One of Warren Buffett’s quotes reads, “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.”

What next?

You need to fill the $923 gap the dividend stock created in your annual passive income. The $858 CPP payout per month can help. Telus could be a hold in a pre-retirement portfolio over hopes of recovery in the long term, but it is too risky in the post-retirement portfolio.

Considering its highly leveraged balance sheet, risk of interest rate hike, and artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, you cannot rule out the possibility of a dividend pause. Retirees are better off exiting Telus and investing in a safer dividend stock like CT REIT, which can grow dividends by 3% per year.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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