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Canada as an Energy Superpower: The Stocks I’d Buy Today

If you are seeking to win from Canada’s energy dominance, I would look at buying these three energy stocks today.

Posted by
Robin Brown

Author Bio

Robin Brown has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since January 2020. He began investing in 2009, during the depths of the global financial crisis, and has continued to refine his approach over the years. His investment philosophy emphasizes patience, quality, and identifying businesses with the potential to create lasting value. Robin currently lives in St. Albert, Alberta, where he manages a portfolio of Western Canadian industrial properties and private investments. Having lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia, he brings a broad perspective to his work and investing. Outside of work, Robin enjoys traveling, hiking, hunting, fishing, biking, and cooking for his wife, two daughters, and son.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Theology
  • Advanced Diploma in Business Management

Areas of Expertise

Dividend investing, value investing, quality stocks, small-cap stocks, long-term investing, business fundamentals, balance sheet analysis, capital allocation, industrial real estate, and private investments.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Pembina Pipeline offers exposure to Canadian energy infrastructure with a 4.2% yield and a steady cash flow from contracted income, benefiting from upcoming projects like LNG export terminals.
  • Tamarack Valley, focused on the productive Clearwater region, provides exposure to energy prices with a growing production base and a 1.4% yield, positioned for future dividend growth.
  • Cenovus Energy, one of Canada's largest energy stocks, is expanding through strategic acquisitions, offering a 2% yield and potential benefits from increased production and cost efficiencies.

Canada is an energy superpower, even though its citizens often tend to downplay it. Canada is the fourth-largest producer of oil and gas in the world!

It also happens to be a major player in uranium production (used in nuclear power), hydro power, and various other renewable power projects. Fortunately, the Canadian government finally seems to be taking its vast resources seriously. As a result, a surge of projects could be initiated across the country.

If I were interested in winning from Canada’s energy dominance, I would look at buying these three energy stocks today.

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated

Source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline: An energy infrastructure leader

If you want a bet on Canadian energy infrastructure, Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) has to be a top pick today. The company is integrated throughout the energy value chain across Western Canada. It offers 18,000 km of pipelines, midstream and fractionation facilities, storage, and export terminals.

Over 85% of Pembina’s income is contracted. While this somewhat caps the upside when energy prices are strong, it ensures a steady stream of cash in the business throughout the cycle.

Pembina is right in the mix of Canada’s energy transformation. Under development, it has an important LNG export terminal, a data centre power facility, an ethane extraction facility, several collection pipelines, and an agreement to partner with the Canadian government to potentially build a West Coast egress pipeline.

Pembina stock yields 4.2%, so you get to collect a nice income stream while you wait for all these projects to complete.

Tamarack Valley: A mid-cap on the rise

If you want exposure to strong oil prices, Tamarack Valley (TSX: TVE) is an attractive mid-cap stock to hold. It has a market cap of $6.9 billion. It currently produces over 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.

Earlier this year, Tamarack divested assets to focus on the Clearwater, a highly productive and profitable energy play in northern Alberta. To enhance its Clearwater position, Tamarack recently announced a merger with Headwater Exploration.

Combined, it will produce over 80,000 BOE/d in the region. Even after the deal, Tamarack will still be sitting with net cash on the balance sheet. The company expects to generate a substantial stream of cash, especially as its breakeven cost will decline to $37 per barrel.

Tamarack announced a 20% dividend increase with the deal. It currently yields 1.4%. However, solid industry fundamentals are likely to support further years of dividend growth ahead.

Cenovus: Canada’s integrated energy giant

If you want exposure to one of Canada’s largest energy stocks, you have to look at Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE). It has a market cap of $82 billion.

It is becoming one of Canada’s largest integrated energy (upstream production and downstream refining) players. Last year, it acquired the oil sands assets of MEG Energy. It just announced plans to acquire Athabasca Oil, a high-quality, long-life thermal oil player with assets very close to its own plays.

These acquisitions seriously beef up Cenovus’ inventory and provide substantial opportunities for cost efficiency and synergies. Cenovus will become Canada’s second-largest energy producer with the potential for over 1 million BOE/d of upstream production.

Despite its massive step-up in scale, Cenovus still trades at a discount to other integrated peers. It yields 2% and has a great record aggressively increasing that dividend. This is a great way to play Canada’s energy boom for the next decade ahead.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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