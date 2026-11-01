Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » With Interest Rates Rising, Are Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

With Interest Rates Rising, Are Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying?

Three questions to ask before investing in a dividend stock, especially as bond yields grow more attractive.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Author Bio Aditya Raghunath is a financial writer and equity researcher who has spent more than a decade exploring investing and personal finance. Recognizing how complex financial markets can feel to everyday investors, he turned to equity research and financial journalism to help readers make informed decisions through clear, data-driven analysis. His work has been featured on financial platforms including Benzinga, Barchart, TIKR, and TheStreet.com. Aditya focuses on helping investors identify resilient businesses with durable competitive advantages, strong cash flows, and the potential to compound wealth over the long term. Outside of financial research, Aditya enjoys travelling with his family, exploring new cultures, and following global economic developments. Education Master's degree in Finance and Marketing Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. equities, growth and value stocks, dividend investing, dividend sustainability, portfolio strategy, asset allocation, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), long-term compounding, macroeconomic trends, interest rates, inflation, and sector rotation. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quote "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • The Oct. 28 hike to 2.5% makes bonds more competitive, so dividend quality matters more than yield.
  • Look for dividend growth, a payout that earnings can cover, and predictable regulated or contracted cash flow.
  • Fortis yields about 3.4% but targets 4% to 6% yearly dividend growth through 2030.

Over the past three years, the Bank of Canada consistently lowered interest rates. But higher oil prices forced it to raise rates by 25 basis points, to 2.5%, last week.

What’s more, BoC said it might keep raising rates if inflation remains elevated over the next 12 months.

Given this backdrop, does it make sense to own dividend stocks right now, when safer fixed-income assets offer an attractive yield?

man calculates finances

Source: Getty Images

How do higher interest rates affect Canadian dividend stocks?

Government of Canada 10-year yields climbed above 4% on Oct. 1, a three-year high. They have since eased to about 3.8%, but are still 0.75 percentage points higher year-over-year.

When safe bond yields are on the move, a dividend stock has to work harder to be attractive to investors.

What should you look for in a dividend stock when interest rates rise?

I would run every potential dividend stock investment through three key checks:

  1. Dividend growth: A stock yielding less than a bond can still win if the payout keeps rising.
  2. Payout ratio: A sustainable payout ratio allows the company the flexibility to lower debt, target acquisitions, and raise dividends.
  3. Predictable cash flow: Regulated or contracted income helps a company generate cash flow across market cycles.

Fortis stock: A 52-year dividend streak meets higher rates

One TSX dividend stock that ticks most boxes is Fortis (TSX: FTS).

On its July 31 earnings call, CEO David Hutchens stated:

“We have demonstrated that we can grow our dividend responsibly, having increased it for the past 52 consecutive years while maintaining a disciplined approach to balance sheet strength.”

Fortis pays a quarterly dividend of $0.64, an increase of 4.1% year over year. In October, its dividend yield was over 3%, which is below the 10-year bond. However, Fortis aims to grow the payout between 4% and 6% through 2030, which enhances the yield-at-cost.

Fortis is on pace to spend $5.6 billion in 2026, which should expand its base of cash-generating assets and drive future cash flows higher.

Management expects rate base, the asset value on which it earns regulated returns, to grow about 7% a year through 2030.

  • $350 million is what Fortis has already budgeted for Tilbury in its current five-year spending plan.
  • About $2 billion is the total it could invest if the larger expansion goes ahead.
  • The project could add roughly $1.65 billion of spending beyond what’s in the plan today.

Notably, over the last 10 years, FTS stock has generated more than 10% returns compounded annually.

What are the risks of buying Fortis as interest rates climb?

Higher rates raise borrowing costs, which will impact Fortis and other utility stocks.

The company’s latest filing cites higher finance costs as a drag on earnings growth. In July, Fortis Alberta sold 30-year debt at 4.92%, well above what older bonds carry.

CFO Jocelyn Perry told analysts the company will weigh all funding options to keep credit metrics in check even as S&P reaffirmed its A minus issuer rating in May.

Are Canadian dividend stocks still worth buying?

A 3% to 4% dividend yield will only beat a bond over time if the payout keeps growing. Fortis, with a long record of raising the dividend, regulated assets, and a visible growth plan, fits that bill. Always check the payout ratio, the growth outlook, and the debt that is due before you invest!

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Telus’s Dividend Explained: Is It Safe to Buy for Income Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why Telus’s 6.2% dividend looks more sustainable today and how paying out less could make it a better long-term…

Read more »

hiker with backpack in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

How a $20,000 TFSA Could Fund Your Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying TSX stocks could help turn a $20,000 TFSA into a stronger source of retirement income.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks are backed by established operations, consistent earnings growth, and a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »

man gives stopping gesture
Dividend Stocks

A No-Spend Month Could Jump-Start Your Emergency Savings

| Puja Tayal

Join the No-Spend Month challenge to take control of your finances and discover the benefits of minimal spending habits.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a 4.2% Monthly Dividend Stock to Help Fund Your Retirement Dreams

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend payer’s attractive 4.2% dividend yield, growing property income, and high occupancy could help you build a…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Opening Your First Investing Account in Canada: What to Know Before You Click “Apply”

| Kay Ng

Don’t chase returns without first understanding risks.

Read more »

cookies stack up for growing profit
Dividend Stocks

Low-Cost Ways to Earn Extra Income in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

These two affordable Canadian dividend stocks could help you turn modest investments into a source of regular extra income.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

A 4.9% Passive-Income Stock I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock’s 4.9% dividend yield, strong cash flow growth, and expanding infrastructure investments make it an attractive passive-income…

Read more »