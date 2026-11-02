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Cameco Stock Fell After Earnings: Europe’s Nuclear Push Could Matter More Over 10 Years

Cameco’s weaker quarter leaves a longer-term fuel opportunity, with operating costs keeping the buying decision grounded.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Cameco’s latest quarter included a planned maintenance outage and weaker comparisons.
  • Existing European fuel customers support the longer-term opportunity.
  • I’d buy gradually for nuclear demand, keeping the position manageable.

Europe’s nuclear ambitions offer a longer view beyond the shares of one company falling over a couple months. Reactors operating for decades need fuel long after a few bad quarters, and Canada already has a company selling into that market.

investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

Fuel has a long calendar

Nuclear power can help an electricity system produce dependable output without the direct carbon emissions of burning fossil fuels. That makes it relevant to Europe’s combined interest in energy security and lower emissions. Friday’s summit included nuclear cooperation within a wider energy relationship, adding policy support to an industry that already has working reactors and customers.

The commercial opportunity isn’t limited to building a new reactor. Existing plants need replacement fuel, maintenance, and services to keep operating. Life extensions can lengthen that demand. For investors, that creates an earnings opportunity tied to assets already producing electricity, with new construction providing another possible source of growth over a much longer period.

Long-term fuel agreements also make uranium different from a business selling every unit at today’s quoted commodity price. Contract terms and delivery schedules influence when stronger market conditions reach earnings. A disappointing quarter can therefore coexist with a sound customer outlook. It still needs explaining, particularly when production problems or rising costs are taking away part of the benefit.

Customers already exist

Cameco (TSX: CCO) produces uranium, provides fuel services, and participates in reactor technology and services through its Westinghouse ownership. Its Slovak fuel-supply agreement extends to 2036. That gives the European connection substance beyond a new summit statement. Customers have already made commitments connected to keeping their nuclear operations supplied over many years.

Chief executive Tim Gitzel said the company won’t pursue growth “simply in response to headlines.” I like that discipline in a commodity business. Production requires capital and dependable operations, while an attractive customer commitment can provide a better reason to spend. A nuclear theme becomes more investable when management keeps the eventual return ahead of the excitement.

At September 30, Cameco had $860 million in cash, $1 billion of debt, and an undrawn $1-billion revolving facility. Cash was about $140 million below debt before considering other obligations. That’s a strong financial base, although it doesn’t make expansion free or protect the shares from another weak quarter. The company still has to earn from its operations.

The quarter needs context

Cameco reported $43 million in net earnings but a $ 2 million adjusted loss for the quarter. A longer planned Key Lake outage affected output and costs, while the prior year’s Westinghouse comparison included a significant payment. The contrast between reported and adjusted results is a reason to avoid reducing this update to one headline earnings figure.

Its production outlook narrowed to 19.5 million to 20.5 million pounds from a previous upper limit of 21.5 million. The midpoint therefore fell from 20.5 million to 20 million pounds, about 2.4%. That isn’t a collapse in the long-term opportunity, but fewer pounds and higher costs can still hurt profits. A 10-year thesis needs operating delivery along the way.

I’d buy gradually after the selloff for a diversified Canadian portfolio, treating Cameco as a growth and resource holding. The annual dividend declared was $0.24, so dividend income isn’t the main reason to own it. I’m more interested in customer commitments and sustainable production than a quick return to the price before earnings. Another operational setback could keep the shares under pressure.

Bottom line

Europe’s nuclear direction gives Cameco a durable market to serve, while its existing contracts make the opportunity tangible. I’d accept some quarterly noise in a small, long-term position. I wouldn’t ignore higher costs or a narrowing production outlook. The investment works best when reactors keep needing fuel and Cameco supplies it profitably, with the share price eventually following the business.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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