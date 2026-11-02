Europe Wants Canada’s Critical Minerals: This TSX Stock Already Makes the Finished Product

Neo has started shipping the magnets Europe needs, giving investors something tangible behind the summit headlines.

Its proposed grant would cover at most 31.5% of the expansion estimate.

“We have developed the framework. We have to fill it with life now,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters at the Canada–EU summit.

For investors, a factory shipping useful products is a promising place to start. Europe wants more dependable critical-mineral supplies, and one Canadian-listed company already makes the magnets that turn those materials into something customers can use.

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Beyond the mine

Rare-earth magnets help electric motors and wind turbines work efficiently. Digging the raw materials out of the ground is only part of supplying them. Someone also needs to separate the elements, prepare the material, and manufacture a magnet that meets demanding customer specifications. Those later steps can create a valuable place in the supply chain.

Friday’s agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) could facilitate investment in critical Canadian resources. It didn’t name an approved borrower or a loan amount. That’s still encouraging for the industry, but it doesn’t put cash into any listed company’s account. A business with customers already buying its product offers a firmer starting point for an investment.

Europe’s interest also has a practical appeal for buyers. A manufacturer wants parts that arrive on schedule and suppliers it can keep using. Establishing another qualified source can help reduce dependence on concentrated supply chains. The supplier then needs enough orders and an efficient plant to turn that strategic value into profits for shareholders.

Magnets are already moving

Neo Performance Materials (TSX: NEO) operates rare-earth separation and magnet manufacturing facilities in Estonia. In September, it announced its first commercial magnet deliveries to an automotive motor customer. That’s a strong milestone as an operating plant with a qualified customer is further along than a proposed facility still seeking its first buyer.

Neo’s next ambition is Project GAUSS. The proposed expansion would add 3,000 tonnes of annual magnet capacity, taking total nameplate capacity to about 5,000 tonnes. That’s a 150% increase in capacity, with actual production depending on construction and customer demand. Wind energy would provide another market alongside automotive and industrial customers.

An EU agency selected the project to prepare a grant agreement worth up to €126 million against an estimated € 400 million cost. Even the maximum covers only 31.5%, leaving roughly €274 million for other sources before overruns. The grant still needs a final agreement, and this Estonian expansion is separate from the summit’s Canadian-resource financing framework.

Pay attention to the cash

Neo’s second-quarter revenue reached US$205.7 million, up sharply from US$114.7 million. Its US$57 million of adjusted operating earnings before specified costs largely reflected strength in rare metals. The first commercial magnet shipments came later. It would be a mistake to treat the whole earnings surge as proof that the new magnet business is already highly profitable.

The company used US$49.6 million of operating cash in the first half as inventory, receivables, and other demands absorbed money. It held US$96.2 million in cash against US$157.2 million of gross debt at June 30. That explains my preference for a small position. Growing production can require more cash before the eventual customer payments arrive.

At the October 29 price reference of $25.92, I’d make a modest first purchase for the existing factory and emerging customer base. I wouldn’t fund a large position on a conditional grant. November 10 results should provide a fresh view of sales, cash needs, and expansion funding. This is a speculative addition to a Canadian stock portfolio, with growth doing more work than dividend income.

Bottom line

I’d buy a little Neo because it already makes a product Europe wants. The summit strengthens the commercial backdrop, while the financing gap keeps the position small. More customer shipments and a credible funding plan would give me confidence to add. A Canadian ticker makes the investment accessible, but the return still depends on a European factory earning its way.