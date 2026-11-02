Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » Europe Wants Canada’s Critical Minerals: This TSX Stock Already Makes the Finished Product
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Europe Wants Canada’s Critical Minerals: This TSX Stock Already Makes the Finished Product

Neo has started shipping the magnets Europe needs, giving investors something tangible behind the summit headlines.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Neo has begun commercial magnet deliveries from Estonia
  • Its proposed grant would cover at most 31.5% of the expansion estimate.
  • I’d start small while the company builds sales and secures financing.

“We have developed the framework. We have to fill it with life now,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters at the Canada–EU summit.

For investors, a factory shipping useful products is a promising place to start. Europe wants more dependable critical-mineral supplies, and one Canadian-listed company already makes the magnets that turn those materials into something customers can use.

quantum correlation

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the mine

Rare-earth magnets help electric motors and wind turbines work efficiently. Digging the raw materials out of the ground is only part of supplying them. Someone also needs to separate the elements, prepare the material, and manufacture a magnet that meets demanding customer specifications. Those later steps can create a valuable place in the supply chain.

Friday’s agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) could facilitate investment in critical Canadian resources. It didn’t name an approved borrower or a loan amount. That’s still encouraging for the industry, but it doesn’t put cash into any listed company’s account. A business with customers already buying its product offers a firmer starting point for an investment.

Europe’s interest also has a practical appeal for buyers. A manufacturer wants parts that arrive on schedule and suppliers it can keep using. Establishing another qualified source can help reduce dependence on concentrated supply chains. The supplier then needs enough orders and an efficient plant to turn that strategic value into profits for shareholders.

Magnets are already moving

Neo Performance Materials (TSX: NEO) operates rare-earth separation and magnet manufacturing facilities in Estonia. In September, it announced its first commercial magnet deliveries to an automotive motor customer. That’s a strong milestone as an operating plant with a qualified customer is further along than a proposed facility still seeking its first buyer.

Neo’s next ambition is Project GAUSS. The proposed expansion would add 3,000 tonnes of annual magnet capacity, taking total nameplate capacity to about 5,000 tonnes. That’s a 150% increase in capacity, with actual production depending on construction and customer demand. Wind energy would provide another market alongside automotive and industrial customers.

An EU agency selected the project to prepare a grant agreement worth up to €126 million against an estimated € 400 million cost. Even the maximum covers only 31.5%, leaving roughly €274 million for other sources before overruns. The grant still needs a final agreement, and this Estonian expansion is separate from the summit’s Canadian-resource financing framework.

Pay attention to the cash

Neo’s second-quarter revenue reached US$205.7 million, up sharply from US$114.7 million. Its US$57 million of adjusted operating earnings before specified costs largely reflected strength in rare metals. The first commercial magnet shipments came later. It would be a mistake to treat the whole earnings surge as proof that the new magnet business is already highly profitable.

The company used US$49.6 million of operating cash in the first half as inventory, receivables, and other demands absorbed money. It held US$96.2 million in cash against US$157.2 million of gross debt at June 30. That explains my preference for a small position. Growing production can require more cash before the eventual customer payments arrive.

At the October 29 price reference of $25.92, I’d make a modest first purchase for the existing factory and emerging customer base. I wouldn’t fund a large position on a conditional grant. November 10 results should provide a fresh view of sales, cash needs, and expansion funding. This is a speculative addition to a Canadian stock portfolio, with growth doing more work than dividend income.

Bottom line

I’d buy a little Neo because it already makes a product Europe wants. The summit strengthens the commercial backdrop, while the financing gap keeps the position small. More customer shipments and a credible funding plan would give me confidence to add. A Canadian ticker makes the investment accessible, but the return still depends on a European factory earning its way.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Neo Performance Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Company Just Won a $44 Million European Defence Contract: This TSX Aerospace Stock Could Be Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galvion’s Latvia order shows Canadian suppliers can win European work, while Bombardier has a separate defence opportunity.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks to Buy Now, Ranked: Celestica, Hammond Power, and Brookfield

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica stock is my favourite for growth, Hammond stock offers strong exposure to rising power demand, and Brookfield stock provides…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Ottawa is Backing Waterbomber Production With $2.5 Billion: This Tiny TSX Supplier Could Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FTG already has a role inside the DHC-515, creating a direct supplier connection to expanded waterbomber production.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Europe Wants More Canadian LNG: This Natural Gas Stock Can Benefit Before a New Terminal Opens

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline already has international gas-pricing exposure, giving its LNG opportunity a head start on proposed terminals.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock Fell After Earnings: Europe’s Nuclear Push Could Matter More Over 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco’s weaker quarter leaves a longer-term fuel opportunity, with operating costs keeping the buying decision grounded.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Canada Just Finalized a Digital Trade Deal With Europe: Shopify Stock Could Be a Quiet Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Easier cross-border online business could support Shopify merchants without needing a government contract for Shopify itself.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Stocks for Beginners

Just 2 Months Left in 2026! Here’s How to Make the Most of Your TFSA Room

| Jitendra Parashar

These two growing TSX stocks could help Canadian investors make the most of their unused TFSA room before 2026 ends.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

If Rates Go Up, Are Canadian Bank Stocks Buys or Traps?

| Kay Ng

Banks are high‑quality businesses, but after a strong run-up over the last few years, investors should re-balance and maintain portfolio…

Read more »