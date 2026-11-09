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Brookfield Asset Management vs. Brookfield Corporation: Which Stock Would I Own?

Brookfield Corporation gets my growth allocation, while Brookfield Asset Management offers more current income with a higher payout commitment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • BAM earns primarily from managing client capital.
  • BN retains much more of its earnings for investment across the group.
  • I’d choose BN for growth and BAM for a larger starting dividend.

Two stocks can carry the same family name and do very different jobs for your money. One sends out a substantial share of its earnings. The other keeps much more capital working inside the business. Choosing between them starts with deciding whether you want cash to spend now or a company that can reinvest on your behalf for years. For my next long-term purchase, I’d favour the latter.

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.

A person stands in front of several doors representing different U.S. stock options for Canadian investors.

The manager collects the fees

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) manages investment capital in areas including infrastructure, credit, real estate, and renewable power. Clients commit money, and Brookfield earns management fees for looking after it. Successful investments can also generate performance-related income, although that doesn’t arrive on a perfectly tidy schedule.

Second-quarter fee-related earnings increased 20% to US$808 million. That’s earnings from the management business before certain other items, and its growth shows why raising and deploying more client capital can benefit shareholders. BAM doesn’t need to own every asset outright to earn from managing it.

The trade-off is a high dividend commitment. The quarterly payment of US$0.50 exceeded the quarter’s US$0.44 of distributable earnings per share (EPS). One quarter doesn’t settle dividend durability, but it tells me that further earnings growth is doing an important job in the income case.

The corporation keeps investing

Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN) has a broader combination of asset management, wealth solutions, and operating investments. Buying it gives me exposure to Brookfield’s investment decisions across the group, including the manager, rather than only the fee-earning business.

Second-quarter distributable earnings before realizations reached US$0.61 per share, up 15%. This measure excludes earnings from selling investments, helping show the recurring businesses’ contribution. Against that, the quarterly common dividend was US$0.07, leaving substantially more earnings available to reinvest.

That retained capital is the attraction for a 10-year holding. Management can acquire assets, expand businesses, reduce debt, or repurchase shares. It also creates more ways to make a poor decision, with insurance obligations, borrowing, and real estate exposure demanding more attention than a simple fee-business description suggests.

Put the same budget beside both

So what might a $10,000 produce? BAM supplies about $325 more annual income on that budget, with an indicated yield around 4% at that conversion rate. BN’s yield is about 0.69%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BAM$71.32140$2.814$393.96Quarterly$9,984.80
BN$56.85175$0.392$68.60Quarterly$9,948.75

I’d choose BAM if spending income were the priority and I accepted its higher payout commitment. I’d choose BN when I wanted more cash retained for future growth. Owning both also creates overlap, since the corporation already participates in the manager’s business. Two tickers don’t automatically mean two independent investments.

I’d reconsider BN if borrowing or acquisitions grew faster than recurring earnings without convincing returns. For BAM, I’d want distributable earnings to catch up with the dividend and fundraising to turn into paying client capital. A larger asset total alone doesn’t tell me how much reaches each share.

Bottom line

For either company, I’d buy in stages within a diversified stock portfolio. Long-term investment assets can take time to sell, while public shareholders can change their minds about the value quickly. That gap can create both buying opportunities and not-so-great stretches.

BN gets my next purchase for capital growth, with BAM the alternative for more immediate dividend income. I’d give the corporation years to reinvest rather than expecting a large cheque next quarter. The eventual reward depends on management making retained earnings worth more than the cash shareholders have chosen to leave inside.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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