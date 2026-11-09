Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Canadian Natural Resources Is Down 10% in 5 Days: Too Late to Buy the Dividend?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Canadian Natural Resources Is Down 10% in 5 Days: Too Late to Buy the Dividend?

Learn how the US mid-term elections affected Canadian Natural Resources and quickly led to a 10% drop in stock value.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources' stock fell 10% following the US mid-term elections, driven by the potential policy changes after Democrats' victory and reduced oil prices amidst hope for US-Iran peace talks.
  • Despite the dip, Canadian Natural Resources remains a strong buy due to its robust financial discipline, ongoing share buybacks, and 3.65% dividend yield, with opportunities for growth amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

The world watched the outcome of the United States mid-term elections on November 3. The stock market swung into action as the vote count skewed towards the Democrats. After all, US President Donald Trump has been stirring up the global economy. His decisions have faced a lack of support from several countries, be it the Iran war, the tariff war with Canada, or accelerated spending on artificial intelligence (AI). So, when Trump lost the mid-term elections, oil and AI stocks crashed over fears of policy reversals. As one of the largest oil sands operators, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) got swept in the sell-off.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Why did Canadian Natural Resources stock fall 10%?

Canadian Natural Resources stock fell 10% in the first five days of November. The largest dip was 7.7% on November 4, after the election results were out. Even the WTI crude price has dropped 14% since October 30 over hopes of US-Iran peace talks. In an interview with CNN on November 1, Trump said restarting the war with Iran is “highly unlikely” if there is a strong agreement over Tehran’s nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Now that Democrats have won the US mid-term elections, the US-Iran peace talks could see some progress. The Iran war is of specific interest to Canadian Natural Resources as the war has inflated oil prices above US$100/barrel. That brings in surplus cash to CNQ, which has a WTI breakeven of mid-$40s/barrel.

The 10% dip was an expected correction to the CNQ stock price surge in October after the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia inflated oil prices. The future of the Iran war is still uncertain as Trump still holds veto power. Moreover, the peace talks are not as easy as they seem.

Is Canadian Natural Resources a buy at the dip?

Canadian Natural Resources is a dividend aristocrat because of its impeccable financial discipline in navigating geopolitical tensions. On one side, the Iran war uncertainty has kept oil prices inflated. On the other side, Canada’s proposed West Coast oil pipeline, now known as Pacific Link, is opening new export markets for its production. The company is well aware that projects can fall apart with one policy decision, as it happened with the Keystone pipeline.

Thus, Canadian Natural Resources used this energy upcycle to reduce debt and accumulate cash. As per its free cash flow (FCF) allocation policy, it will use 100% FCF to buy back shares once net debt reaches its target of $13 billion. While it has achieved this target, it did so by increasing cash reserves. Just like households, companies hold on to more cash in uncertain times. If interest rates rise and there are not many exciting acquisition opportunities, CNQ might as well pay down debt to unlock returns from lower interest expense.

CNQ debt ($ billions)Sep 30 2026Jun 30 2026Sep 30 2025
Long-term debt$16.60$17.14$17.27
Cash and cash equivalents$4.52$2.62$0.11
Net debt$12.08$14.53$17.16

Canadian Natural Resources’ management will buy back $1.6 billion worth of shares in the last two months of 2026, which is 42% of the $3.8 billion spent on share buybacks year to date. The accelerated buyback could help slow earnings per share (EPS) decline from falling oil prices. Moreover, a lower share count will create room for higher dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources stock is a buy right now to lock in a 3.7% annual dividend yield and expected high-single-digit dividend growth in March 2027.

A contrarian hedge against falling oil prices

If you are worried about an energy downturn and want to hedge your portfolio, consider buying gold stocks. Lundin Gold is a stock worth considering for its low all-in sustaining cost. As oil prices ease, central banks worldwide rush to fill up their gold reserves before the next escalation. This contrarian relationship between gold and black gold can protect your portfolio from extreme volatility in oil prices.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Suncor vs. Canadian Natural: Which Dividend Would I Rely On When Oil Falls?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Natural is my income preference through weaker oil prices, while Suncor offers refining exposure and a newly increased dividend.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Energy Stocks

Income Investors! Enbridge’s Q3 Results and 5.8% Yield Make a Compelling Case

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is operating close to capacity as the energy sector benefits from strong demand. The stock is a good buy…

Read more »

Business doodle about dividends on chalkboard
Energy Stocks

A Top-Notch 6.5% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration stock just instituted an 8% increase in its monthly dividend, as cash flows remain strong and its debt…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Rates Are Rising Again: Is Emera Still a Sensible Retirement Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera still offers retirement income, but borrowing costs and per-share earnings decide how comfortably that payment can grow.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

How Much Would You Need to Invest in Enbridge to Average $200 a Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge’s current dividend needs roughly $42,600 in shares to average $200 monthly, with payments arriving every quarter.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Pembina Pipeline’s 4.3% Dividend Worth Buying as a Long-Term Hold?

| Kay Ng

Pembina is a relatively low-risk dividend stock to buy for long-term income and steady growth, especially on meaningful market dips.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Just Posted $3.6 Billion in Free Funds Flow: How Much of That Could Investors Get?

| Sneha Nahata

Cenovus benefited from favourable commodity prices, higher upstream production and improved downstream margins.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

GIC or Dividend Stock? The Better Fit for Money You Won’t Need for 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10-year horizon gives a dividend stock room to grow, while a GIC remains the better fit for a fixed…

Read more »