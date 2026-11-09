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Suncor vs. Canadian Natural: Which Dividend Would I Rely On When Oil Falls?

Canadian Natural is my income preference through weaker oil prices, while Suncor offers refining exposure and a newly increased dividend.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Suncor raised its quarterly dividend to $0.66 on November 3.
  • Canadian Natural produces more starting income on the same $10,000 budget.
  • I’d favour Canadian Natural’s dividend record while keeping energy exposure modest.

Oil companies are generous hosts when crude prices are high. The harder decision is choosing whose dividend you’d still want when the cycle turns. I’d look past the latest increase and ask how the business earns cash, what it needs to keep operating, and what management has done during a real downturn. For income, the weaker years deserve a vote too.

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

SU

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) produces oil and also refines it into products sold through its downstream network. Refining can cushion weaker crude prices when the margin earned processing oil remains healthy. That’s a real advantage, although lower demand can hurt both sides at once.

Its November 3 results showed third-quarter free funds flow of about $5.2 billion. That’s cash left after capital investment under Suncor’s definition, giving management money for dividends, repurchases, and debt reduction. Strong refining margins and oil prices helped produce that result, so I wouldn’t carry it unchanged into a low-price year.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.66. That’s $2.64 annualized, with share repurchases providing another way to return cash. Repurchases reduce the share count when they exceed new issuance, potentially leaving each remaining share with a larger claim on future earnings.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) owns oil-sands operations and other oil and gas assets. Its long-life production requires less replacement drilling than a business depending entirely on short-lived wells. That helps control the spending needed to keep the operation earning through the commodity cycle.

Second-quarter adjusted funds flow reached about $6.9 billion, with management also reducing net debt. This cash measure comes before capital spending, so it isn’t directly comparable with Suncor’s free funds flow. For Canadian Natural, the attraction is using strong periods to strengthen the balance sheet before weaker prices arrive.

Its quarterly dividend is $0.625, or $2.50 annualized. The company has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, including difficult energy markets. That history gives me more confidence in management’s priorities, although no board can promise that the next downturn will behave like the last one.

The same income budget

Here are $10,000 purchases at recent closing prices, before fees. The table annualizes the latest declared quarterly payments, including Suncor’s new dividend.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SU$105.4394$2.64$248.16Quarterly$9,910.42
CNQ$74.97133$2.50$332.50Quarterly$9,971.01

Canadian Natural produces about $84 more annual income on that budget. Its indicated yield is roughly 3.3%, against Suncor’s 2.5%. Those yields put a price on the choice, but they don’t establish which dividend survives a severe downturn.

The history influences my answer. Suncor cut its dividend in 2020, even with refining in the business. It has since rebuilt the payment substantially, but that episode shows why integration doesn’t make an energy dividend immune to a demand shock. Canadian Natural maintained its record through that period.

My choice when prices weaken

I’d narrowly choose Canadian Natural for income continuity, with Suncor a strong alternative for someone favouring refining exposure and repurchases. The decision isn’t that one company can ignore oil prices. It’s that Canadian Natural’s long-life assets and dividend record better match the specific job of supporting income through the cycle.

I’d keep either position modest among Canadian dividend stocks. Falling prices can reduce cash quickly, and accidents, maintenance, or higher costs can make the squeeze worse. An investor relying on every payment for groceries needs income from other industries and cash reserves too.

Bottom line

Canadian Natural gets my next energy-income purchase in a diversified stock portfolio. I’d buy gradually and reinvest while the income isn’t needed. Strong commodity years should help build a balance sheet and share count that can carry more weight when oil eventually becomes less generous.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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