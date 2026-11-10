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What $15,000 in Pembina Pipeline Could Pay You Each Year

Pembina currently turns a $15,000 budget into about $635 annually, with reinvestment offering a route to larger future income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • The example buys 216 shares for $14,960.16.
  • Current dividends pay $158.76 quarterly.
  • Pembina’s five-year total-return CAGR through 2025 was approximately 18.3%.

A pipeline dividend can cover a bill without asking you to guess next month’s oil price. That doesn’t make the investment immune to energy markets, but it gives the income a different starting point from owning a producer. With $15,000, I’d want a payment the existing business can afford and projects that could make the cheque larger later. The headline yield only starts that conversation.

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Earn from the connections

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) owns pipelines, processing facilities, and related energy infrastructure. Producers and customers need those connections to move and prepare products for sale. Contracts and service fees help support earnings, while marketing activities introduce more direct commodity exposure.

The growth opportunity includes adding processing capacity, improving export access, and supplying connections for new demand. Pembina can earn from more activity across the system without having to discover the next oil field itself. It still needs customers producing and paying, so I’d keep the energy cycle in the picture.

For shareholders, the attraction is that existing infrastructure can fund a dividend while new projects work towards earning their first dollar. The challenge is paying for both. A high distribution would mean little if the company had to weaken its balance sheet every time a promising project came along.

The payment has cash behind it

Second-quarter adjusted operating cash flow was $1.34 per share, compared with a quarterly dividend of $0.735. The payment used about 55% of that cash measure. This comparison leaves money after the dividend, although projects and other commitments still need a share of it.

The quarterly dividend annualizes to $2.94. At the recent close of $69.26, the indicated yield is about 4.2%. That’s enough to contribute to income now, while keeping the investment case tied to cash generation and future growth rather than needing a dramatic dividend increase.

A $15,000 budget buys 216 whole shares before fees. Here’s the payment at the current declared rate, maintained for four quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PPL$69.26216$2.94$635.04Quarterly$14,960.16

That leaves $39.84 unspent and produces $158.76 quarterly. The monthly equivalent is $52.92, but Pembina pays every three months. I’d collect the cash and transfer a monthly amount if using it for bills, or reinvest while still building the holding.

What past growth shows

The annual payment could buy another nine whole shares at the reference price, with cash left over. Those shares would add $26.46 to annual income at the current dividend. Actual reinvestment depends on prices, fees, and whether the brokerage buys whole or fractional shares.

Pembina’s 2026 circular shows $100 becoming $232 over the five years ended December 31, 2025, with dividends reinvested. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) sits at writing around 18.3%. That combines share-price movement and reinvested income, so the dividend yield isn’t added again.

I’d plan with a slower rate. At an assumed 6% annual total return, $15,000 becomes about $20,073 after five years and $26,863 after ten. At a future 4% yield, those balances would produce about $803 and $1,075 annually. Neither the future return nor that yield is locked in.

YEARSBALANCE AT 6% TOTAL RETURNANNUAL INCOME AT 4%
5$20,073$803
10$26,863$1,075

Higher financing costs, construction delays, or weaker customer activity can interrupt the plan. I’d keep the holding alongside other industries and avoid spending dividends being reinvested in the growth calculation.

Bottom line

I’d buy Pembina gradually for dividend income with growth potential. Held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with enough contribution room, the payment can generally compound or be withdrawn tax-free. A first $635 annual payment gives the plan something concrete to build on, with new ownership and well-executed projects helping it grow.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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