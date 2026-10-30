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Ottawa’s Budget Is Coming: This Infrastructure Stock Could Benefit Big Time

WSP gives investors several routes into infrastructure spending, supported by work already on its books.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Ottawa plans to release its budget on November 5.
  • WSP earns across multiple infrastructure markets and countries.
  • Its backlog is substantial, but completed work and cash collection still count.

A major project can sound like an excellent investment until you discover how many approvals, financing decisions, and years of construction stand between the announcement and the revenue. A broader infrastructure business offers another way in.

Ottawa set November 5 for its next budget. That puts spending priorities back in focus, including the investment needed to support economic growth. Investors don’t need to pick the single project most likely to survive every political debate.

Roads, electricity networks, water systems, and industrial developments all require specialized work. A company serving several of those needs can earn from a much wider collection of decisions. That makes the opportunity easier to own through delays affecting any one development.

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth

Source: Getty Images

Work begins before construction

An infrastructure plan needs design, engineering, environmental work, and advice before the finished asset starts operating. Those services turn a broad ambition into something customers can approve, finance, and build.

They can also be required when an existing asset needs upgrading. Investment opportunities aren’t limited to brand-new megaprojects. A growing population, ageing infrastructure, or changing electricity demand can create work in smaller pieces over many years.

That gives investors a simple choice. You can own the company providing services across projects, with less dependence on one facility reaching completion. The trade-off is that the service company must keep its people busy and deliver work profitably.

WSP

WSP Global (TSX: WSP) provides engineering, science, and infrastructure services across international markets. Its customers and end markets provide several possible paths to growth, with Canadian budget priorities adding one more area of interest.

At its June quarter-end, backlog reached $20.1 billion, equivalent to about 11.6 months of revenue. Backlog means contracted work expected in the future. It gives a view of demand, although projects can still change scope or timing.

Organic net revenue growth was 5%, describing growth without relying on acquisitions and other specified effects. That’s important since a company buying businesses also needs its existing operations to keep winning work.

The distinction helps explain the investment. Buying another firm immediately makes the group larger. Growing the work already provided can make existing employees and client relationships more productive. Shareholders benefit most when both forms of growth earn worthwhile returns.

Considerations

WSP’s adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.88 from $2.35. Its reported net earnings per share fell, so the adjusted improvement isn’t the whole accounting story. Adjustments and acquisition-related items deserve attention when assessing how much of the growth is repeatable.

Quarterly operating cash inflow was $451.6 million, below $583.9 million a year earlier. That doesn’t cancel the growth opportunity, but does make collecting customer payments and turning work into cash an important part of the assessment.

I like WSP for gradual purchases in a long-term portfolio. I’d keep the position moderate because acquisitions, integration costs, and an expensive share price can reduce the reward from an otherwise attractive industry. Strong price discipline helps avoid treating the whole backlog as profit. Employees need paying and work needs completing before shareholders receive the benefit. A government budget can improve demand without making every contract equally valuable.

Bottom line

For Canadian stock investors, WSP offers wider infrastructure exposure than a single development company. Its role is primarily business growth, with dividends providing a smaller contribution to the investment return.

I’d consider WSP for infrastructure exposure that can survive one project being postponed. Work already contracted supports the case, while Ottawa’s budget could add to future demand. The attractive outcome is a growing collection of profitable assignments, giving shareholders a reason to stay invested after the budget headlines fade.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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