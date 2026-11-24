Pembina Pipeline pays a 4.1% yield and just raised guidance. See why this dividend stock deserves a spot in your TFSA and what risks to watch.

Greenlight and Cedar LNG give Pembina a growth path to 2030, though commodity swings and project delays remain risks.

Pembina pays $2.94 per share each year, a yield near 4.1%, and every dollar of it is tax-free inside a TFSA.

Most executives would take a victory lap after a 69% profit jump in one business line. Pembina Pipeline’s (TSX: PPL) chief financial officer did the opposite, as he called the market behind it “very frothy” before locking in prices.

Valued at a market cap of $41 billion, Pembina Pipeline has returned 380% to shareholders since November 2006. However, if we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns are much higher at 1,500%.

So, a $1,000 investment in PPL stock back in late 2006 would be worth $16,300 today, after reinvesting dividends.

If the stock was held in the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), each dollar of this gain would be exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

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Why a 4.1% dividend stock belongs in your TFSA

Pembina is a Calgary-based energy infrastructure company with a 70-year track record. It owns pipelines, gas processing plants, storage and export terminals across Western Canada.

It earns fees for moving and processing oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for producers. Most of its fees are tied to long-term contracts, allowing the company to generate steady cash flow across market cycles and pay shareholders a dividend.

Pembina has raised its annual dividend from $1.14 in November 2006 to $2.94. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.735 per share in May, which indicates a forward yield of 4.1%.

You can own Pembina in a TFSA and benefit from tax-free returns for life. A $7,000 investment in the TSX dividend stock will help you buy 97 shares of the company and earn $285 in annual dividends.

Analysts tracking PPL stock forecast free cash flow to expand from $1.74 billion in 2026 to $3.95 billion in 2030. If Pembina is priced at 16.5 times forward FCF, which is similar to its long-term average, it could surge 55% within the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 70%.

What Pembina’s third quarter really showed

In Q3, Pembina reported adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.1 billion, up 9% from a year ago, while earnings nearly doubled to $570 million.

Marketing and New Ventures was the growth driver. Its adjusted EBITDA jumped 69% to $167 million, helped by premium propane prices in Asia through Pembina’s West Coast exports.

Facilities rose 13% to $400 million as new assets entered service, while pipelines slipped 4% to $606 million after a new toll deal on the Alliance Pipeline.

Management lifted its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $4.5 billion, at the midpoint estimate, and remains on track to beat the forecasts.

Propane prices are expected to cool off, and the company is building for the long haul. Since April, it has approved nearly $3 billion of new projects.

One is the Greenlight Electricity Center, a 932-megawatt power plant that will supply data centres in Alberta. CEO Scott Burrows said crews are “already in the field moving dirt and pouring piles.”

Another is Cedar LNG, a floating export terminal in British Columbia. It is more than 80% built and due in 2028.

The company targets 5% to 7% yearly growth in fee-based EBITDA per share through 2030, and Pembina plans to share 2027 guidance in December.

Is the Pembina dividend safe?

Bay Street estimates Pembina’s free cash flow at $1.74 billion in 2026 or $5.59 per share. Comparatively, the annual dividend per share is $2.94, which translates to a payout ratio of less than 55%.

Commodity prices could fall, and Asian propane premiums could fade, which will impact earnings and cash flow. The new Alliance toll also weighs on pipelines, as big projects can run late or over budget.

Shares have also rallied hard this year, so buying at lower prices could make more sense for future investors.

